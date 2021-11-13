50 construction carpenters set to graduate from apprenticeship and become master builders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After four years of studying under the National Black Contractors Association, San Diego City College, and 5,000 hours of on-the-job training, 50 contractors will officially become master builders and journeymen carpenters.

The National Black Contractors Association will celebrate the achievements of the 50 contractors at the 2021 Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. t0 12:30 p.m. at their national headquarters at 6125 Imperial Ave. in the George L. Stevens Situation Room.

Abdur Rahim Hameed, President of BCA, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event and the work these contractors have accomplished.