500 asylum-seeking girls are now staying at the SD Convention Center





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Convention Center is now welcoming unaccompanied children, just a few of the thousands who have sought asylum recently at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Currently 500 teenage girls are staying at the Convention Center, and are permitted to stay for 30-35 days.

There, the children will have access to medical services, laundry, toiletries, meals, and a place to sleep.

The Convention Center will house up to 1,400 children.

Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney, joined KUSI to discuss the arrival of the children.