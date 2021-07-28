$50,000 matching gift to double donations to San Diego Humane’s Vet Medicine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanks to a $50,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor, contributions to San Diego Humane Society’s Veterinary Medicine program through Aug. 15 will have twice the impact for homeless pets and wildlife in need, it was announced Wednesday.

Each year, nearly 35,000 companion animals and 13,000 wildlife are cared for by San Diego Humane Society. Many require extensive medical care rarely performed in shelter environments, such as “Mr. Heather Gray,” a Siberian Husky puppy found in the Tijuana Estuary with a dislocated hip.

Veterinarians at the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine performed a femoral head and neck ostectomy to successfully repair the injury, so the canine could be adopted and have a pain-free life, said Dr. Zarah Hedge, the Humane Society’s vice president of shelter medicine and chief medical officer.

“It is only thanks to the generous support from the community that San Diego Humane Society can go above and beyond for each animal and be a leader in the field of shelter medicine,” Hedge said.

“When you donate to our Veterinary Medicine matching campaign, your gift will have twice the impact for homeless pets and wildlife in need,” she said. “I am so proud to be a part of a team that is prepared to care for an incredible variety of species with extraordinary medical needs.”