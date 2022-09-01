50th anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Finale in Pala

PALA (KUSI) – The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is set for a historic conclusion as the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series returns to Pala’s Fox Raceway for the second time this summer.

This is the 12th and final round of the 2022 racing season.

El Cajon native Broc Glover is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport. Affectionately known as the “Golden Boy” his six career championships are the second-most in history. In a career that spanned from 1976-1988 he amassed 35 wins and became one of the sport’s earliest superstars. He was voted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000 and has remained a fixture at the highest level of the sport for four decades.

Glover joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on the patio to preview the historic conclusion of the off-road motorcycle racing series.

For more information visit: promotocross.com