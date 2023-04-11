50th Anniversary of the National Football Foundation Scholarship Dinner scheduled for April 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Football Foundation’s 50th annual scholar-leader-athlete banquet is being held Friday, April 14th, and it’s going to be emceed by KUSI’s Brandon Stone.

Brian Fogarty of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about this year’s event.

The National Football Foundation’s mission statement reads, “Our mission is to promote and develop the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and the drive for academic excellence in America’s young people.”

