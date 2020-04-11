50th Congressional Candidate Darrell Issa explains why AB5 needs to be suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 50th Congressional District candidate Darrell Issa has called on Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend AB 5. AB 5 is the new law that classifies a variety of independent contractors as employees, putting many of them out of work. Issa says at this time of economic crisis, every effort must be made to get Californians back to work.

Assembly Bill 5 was authored by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and co-authored by Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria.

We all need to be moving in the same direction when the surge of #COVID19 passes. That won't happen if workers are banned from earning a living and job creators and businesses have one arm tied behind their back by #AB5. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) April 9, 2020

Issa released the following statement announcing his policy:

“Congressman Darrell Issa called on Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend AB5, recently passed legislation that makes it nearly impossible for California workers to make a living on their own terms. AB5 requires small businesses and companies to divest themselves of independent contractors and gig economy workers. “As soon as we’re past the first medical surge of COVID-19, we’ll need to do everything we can to get Californians back to work and our economy moving again,” Issa said. “This is going to require all of us rowing in the same direction to turbocharge our economy and that won’t happen if workers are banned from earning a living and job creators and businesses have one arm tied behind their back by AB5.”