50th congressional district candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar shares bipartisan record

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar is running against Republican candidate Darrell Issa to win the seat once held by Duncan D. Hunter.

Congressional District 50 Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his race and what his top focuses are during the final stretch.

Campa-Najjar discussed his experience and bipartisan record while serving Washington, working with Trump on his 100 days agenda in 2017, and said how if elected he will be ready to work with him if he’s re-elected.