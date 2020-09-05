50th Congressional District candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar’s top priorities





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 general election is two months away, and the race for the 50th Congressional District will be one to watch.

Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar is running against Republican candidate Darrell Issa to win the seat once held by Duncan D. Hunter.

Congressional District 50 Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his race and what his top focuses are during the final stretch.

Campa-Najjar said he would want to focus on investing in childcare and early childhood development, creating a better cost of living, and good quality health care.