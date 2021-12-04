50th Congressional District Representative, Darrell Issa announces another American and family returning home from Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with 50th congressional district representative Darrell Issa about the return of Prince Wafa and his wife who was left stranded in Afghanistan.

“This one was personal. My team and I worked for months to ensure the safe return of Prince Wafa and his wife, and we were amazed by his courage and commitment,” said Rep. Issa. “His betrayal by President Biden and the almost limitless delays by this Administration were needless and shameful. He wasn’t the first American left behind and we are determined that he won’t be the last to come home.”

Prince Wafa is a local entrepreneur in San Diego where he owns several small businesses. After President Bidens withdrawal from Afghansitan, Wafa risked his life to travel to Kabul where his wife had been waiting for her visa, leaving them stranded in dangerous, Taliban-controlled country.

“Prince Wafa’s story will not go unnoticed,” said Rep. Issa. “No American should have to go through what he endured, and this should also provide a lasting lesson: Today, we celebrate the return of a brave American. But there is much more work to do, and many more Americans to bring home.”