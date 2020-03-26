50th District Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar criticizes Pelosi, urges Congress to pass bipartisan bill





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 50th Congressional District Candidate Darrell Issa is calling out his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar over a social media post.

Campa-Najjar deleted a tweet in which he had singled out a $35 million grant to assist the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, former Congressman Issa tweeted: “@ACampaNajjar almost had the courage to stand up to his own party but then deleted this tweet. Must have received a call from @SpeakerPelosi,” along with a screenshot of the now deleted tweet (below).

.@ACampaNajjar almost had the courage to stand up to his own party, but then deleted this tweet. Must have received a call from @SpeakerPelosi. pic.twitter.com/SFAuSxkiO8 — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) March 24, 2020

Campa-Najjar then tweeted a toned-down version of the same criticism adding: “the House bill should be helping provide relief to gig workers (like drivers) who have zero protections.”

People don’t wan to hear negative, divisive politics. People want answers and solutions to their problems. That’s why in addition to criticizing some of @SpeakerPelosi’s proposals, I offered some of my own solutions. @DarrellIssa, let’s focus on the putting country over party. https://t.co/69X70IUcOA — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) March 25, 2020

Democratic Candidate for the 50th Congressional District Ammar Campa-Najjar spoke to KUSI via telephone to discuss his thoughts on the bill and why he agrees with some of President Trump’s recent measures.