50th District Candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar criticizes Pelosi, urges Congress to pass bipartisan bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 50th Congressional District Candidate Darrell Issa is calling out his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar over a social media post.
Campa-Najjar deleted a tweet in which he had singled out a $35 million grant to assist the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, former Congressman Issa tweeted: “@ACampaNajjar almost had the courage to stand up to his own party but then deleted this tweet. Must have received a call from @SpeakerPelosi,” along with a screenshot of the now deleted tweet (below).
Campa-Najjar then tweeted a toned-down version of the same criticism adding: “the House bill should be helping provide relief to gig workers (like drivers) who have zero protections.”
Democratic Candidate for the 50th Congressional District Ammar Campa-Najjar spoke to KUSI via telephone to discuss his thoughts on the bill and why he agrees with some of President Trump’s recent measures.