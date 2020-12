U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs begins Covid-19 Vaccinations of high-risk veterans and health care employees





The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the largest integrated health care system in the country – began its historic COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

To discuss VA’s plan to vaccinate millions of Veterans and thousands of health care employees across the country Dr. Jane Kim, VA’s Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine joined Good Morning San Diego.