53% of California registered voters are still undecided on who to vote for if Newsom is recalled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 46 total candidates are running to replace Gavin Newsom in California’s recall election, many of which are Republicans.

Chairman of Rescue California, Tom del Beccaro, has discussed the Recall routinely on KUSI News, and he joins us again as the polls are becoming more clear about the possibility of recalling Governor Gavin Newsom.

Del Beccaro presented data from a California Politics / Emerson College poll that found 53% of California’s registered voters are still undecided on who they would vote for if Gavin Newsom is recalled. Furthermore, he said “the first thing you should know about the undecided is they have already made a decision.” Adding that, “usually, undecided break away from the incumbent.”

Del Beccaro then pointed out Newsom’s hypocrisy throughout the coronavirus pandemic, “if we head back into lockdown, if he forces children like he suggested yesterday, that they would have to be vaccinated to go back into school, keep this in mind. Last year, Gavin Newsom sent his kids to in-person school participation with no vaccine. Remember there was no vaccine at all, he was okay with that. This year, he is against that.”