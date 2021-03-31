Petco Park previews safety protocols ahead of Opening Day

On Thursday, Petco Park will welcome back baseball fans for the first time in 553 days. Tuesday the Padres invited out Mayor Todd Gloria as well as the media to check out some of the new protocols put in place as fans return to the stadium.

Mayor Todd Gloria saying, “My message to San Diego and is to keep it up because I know we don’t have full capacity yet but our continued diligence when it comes to following the public health order and getting vaccinated is how we can fill Petco Park once again and we can do it safely.”

Before you head and you need to know masks are required but temperature checks. They are also only permitting small bags, like a clutch, or diaper bags and medical bags. No outside food will be allowed except for a bottle of sealed water.

They are also encouraging fans to utilize the Ballpark App. So no physical tickets, no beer guys walking the isles and no concession lines. Everything will be available on the app.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says, “It will never be easier to get a beer at Petco Park. Everything‘s remote contactless and digital ticketing, remote ordering, a food and beverage contactless payment all designed with health and safety of fans involved.”

If you’re looking to see the Padres in person you may have to wait. As it stands right now at the ball park is only allowed 20% capacity. That means tickets for only season-ticket holder‘s.

Greupner adds, “I just think it’s incredible that fans are back in this ballpark. We’re so happy to have them and we’re hoping when they get out here, the fact that they’re at the ball park cheering for this team is going to remind them while they love Padres and they’ll have a great experience.”