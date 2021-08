57th Annual Lakeside Rodeo to take place this weekend

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The 57th Annual Lakeside Rodeo will be held from Aug. 27 – 29.

Due to last year’s rodeo being canceled, the position of 2021 Queen titles were extended.

A new queen will be crowned 2022 Miss Rodeo in Lakeside in October

Hannah Dickerson, 2021 Miss Rodeo Lakeside Queen, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rodeo.