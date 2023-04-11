57th annual Women of Dedication 2023: Hearts of Gold, Women Who Inspire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary presents the 57th annual Women of Dedication – Hearts of Gold Women who Inspire.

Friday, April 21st (just 10 days away!) from 10:30am to 1:30pm at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

Tickets are $150 person & can still be purchased online at WOD2023.GiveSmart.com (that’s WOD 2023 dot Give Smart dot com). A few tables are still available for $1500 (for 10 people).

President of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Dee Amon, and Co-Chair of the WOD luncheon, Dr. Julie Cowan Novak, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to preview this year’s event.

