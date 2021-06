Del Mar Horsepark is on the road to reopening

DEL MAR (KUSI) – On June 8 the 22nd DAA Board voted unanimously for staff to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an experienced horse show/events operator to lease the facility.

Carlene Moore, 22nd DAA CEO, stated that they are targeting July 2021 to issue the RFP.

Friends of Del Mar Horsepark welcome the Board’s decision.

Co-founders Carla Echols-Hayes and Laura DeMarco joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the decision.