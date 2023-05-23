5th annual Andre Reed Foundation celebrity golf tournament benefits “Read with Reed 83” literacy initiatives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 5th annual Andre Reed Foundation celebrity golf tournament was played at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Monday, and it featured a star-studded field of stars helping out a great cause.

All net proceeds from the tournament will go to the Reed 83 Foundation, which helps under-privileged kids read at least 30 minutes per day by providing them an environment and resources to do so. In these crazy times, it is a needed cause.

KUSI Sports caught up with Reed and other stars at the course who shared the importance of giving back.