5th annual Kaiser Permanente Thrive San Diego Half Marathon and 5K





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Kaiser Permanente Thrive San Diego Half Marathon marks 5 Years this Saturday. The annual event welcomes 2,000 participants to Mission Bay on Saturday and for the first time, the half-marathon will feature a new loop course that will start, finish and run along the waterfront of Mission Bay.

Vacation Isle, Mission Bay

San Diego, CA 92109

When: Saturday, November 6

7:00 am – 11:00 am