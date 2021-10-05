5th Annual Matchbook Story Contest is underway

The Library Shop, inside the San Diego Central Library, announced that its fifth annual Matchbook Story Contest will be free to enter this year. This year’s contest opened on October 1, 2021 and will be accepting submissions until November 15, 2021.

The Matchbook Story Contest is San Diego’s shortest short story contest that calls on San Diego writers to submit creative stories short enough to fit inside the cover of a matchbook. The winning short story, as in year’s past, will be printed on limited edition matchbooks available for purchase at the Library Shop and all proceeds will support the San Diego Public Library System. Additional prizes include a $50 Library Shop gift card, 50 matchbooks, publication in Library Connections and an exhibition in the Hervey Family Rare Book Room at the Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common.

You can submit at libraryshopsd.org/shortstory

