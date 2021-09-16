5th annual North County Veterans Stand Down to take place Sept. 16-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is of course a proud military city.

San Diego is also home to the second-largest homeless veteran population.

The North County Veterans Stand Down is trying to do something about San Diego’s large homeless veteran population.

Matt Foster, President & Chairman of North County Veterans Stand Down, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss more details of the event.

The four-day event takes place in Vista at Green Oak Ranch at 1237 Green Oak Rd. from Sept. 16 to 19.

The event provides homeless veterans with medical, dental, vision services, haircuts, and much more.

Here, they can worry about bettering themselves rather than defending themselves, Foster explained.

Meals will be served, as well as court fines forgiven for things like loitering, which in turn helps veterans gain employment more easily.

Around 250 veterans and their families have already signed up, and even one from San Jose will be driving down!

Homeless veterans are comparable to soldiers in a war zone — they are exposed, in extreme conditions, constantly trying to survive by sheer wit and limited rations.