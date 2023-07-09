5th Annual Sneaks Summer Classic

The 5th Annual Sneaks Summer Classic took place today at the LA Jolla Recreation Center. The tournament style pickup basketball event has grown to more than just the games on the court, as it has become a fun day in the sun for the whole community.

Co-Founder Sawsun Khodapanah, spoke about how the event has grown over the last five years, “We did start it around the love of basketball, and of course we wanted to foster a community, but honestly it always looks like a good 50-60-70% of people here could care less about basketball but still just come out and enjoy the day with us.”