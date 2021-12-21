6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of northern California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattled most of northern California Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake hit just after noon focusing on the Mendocino Triple Junction about 24 miles west of Petrolia in Humboldt County.

The region felt several aftershocks between magnitude 2.0 and 3.0 during the hours just after the first earthquake.

Shaking could be felt as south as Carmel on California’s central coast and into southern Oregon.

Officials authorized road closures due to rockslides and urged extra caution when crossing bridges or using roads in the area.

The Mendocino Triple Junction is the seismically active meeting point of the Gorda plate, the North American plate, and the Pacific plate in the Pacific Ocean off Cape Mendocino in northern California.