6.6 million meals handed out in three months during COVID-19 pandemic

San Diego (KUSI) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Feeding San Diego has put a number on the impact in San Diego County.

The number of meals served between March 14 and June 14 was 6.6 million, according the COO Feeding San Diego, Alicia Saake.

Before the pandemic, one in eight people faced hunger in San Diego County. That number is now one in six. Same for the youth hunger issue, it was one in six and now its one in 4 children are struggling

Feeding San Diego also purchased 190 truckloads of food at a cost of more than $6 million; hosted 1,129 distributions including youth meals, direct programs and emergency distributions across San Diego County; and collaborated with its 162 agency partners, including the Alpha Project and Community Through Hope, to further its distribution reach.