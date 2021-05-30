6 restaurants offer deal to benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With only $20 in hand, you can enjoy a scrumptious meal from six restaurants on June 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while also helping researchers find a cure for cancer.

This is made possible through Taste of San Diego Dining Group’s support for KUSI’s Lauren Phinney’s “Woman of the Year Campaign,” which seeks to fundraise for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Participating restaurants are: Saltwater, Butcher’s Cut, Greystone Steakhouse, Panevino Little Italy, Allegro, and Farmer’s Table.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

KUSI’s Jason Austell suggested taking the Sycuan Green Line to the participating restaurants.