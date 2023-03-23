6-year-old boy killed in Kensington car crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 6-year-old boy was fatally injured Wednesday when the SUV he was riding in collided with a sedan in a Kensington-area intersection, authorities reported.

The child was in a safety seat in the back of a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee that was struck by an eastbound Hyundai Sonata at Adams Avenue and Biona Drive shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the SUV overturned and came to rest on a fire hydrant. Emergency crews freed the boy from the damaged vehicle and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

The victim’s 8-year-old sister, who had been riding in a child seat next to him, and their 45-year-old father, the driver the Jeep, were uninjured, the sergeant said. The 20-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries, Houseman said.

It remained unclear Wednesday afternoon who was at fault for the fatal crash. Intoxication was ruled out as a causal factor in the wreck, according to police.