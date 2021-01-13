6-year-old Ezekiel Hadden being called a hero after saving his grandfather’s life

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Six-year-old Ezekiel Hadden is being called a hero after he saved the life of his grandfather.

Ezekiel was home with his grandmother in San Marcos, when his grandfather fell out of his chair and was unconscious on the tile floor.

Ezekiel then grabbed a stuffed animal to try and wake up his grandpa, but it didn’t work. So Ezekiel Facetimed his father, who then called 911.

San Marcos Fire showed up to their home, and within a few minutes, Ezekiel’s grandfather’s blood sugar was 21. Ezekiel was waiting outside the home by himself to wave down the paramedics so they quickly knew which house was theirs.

His mother, Desiree, said if it wasn’t for Ezekiel’s calm presence and heroic efforts, his grandfather (her father) would not be with us today.

Ezekiel and Desiree discussed his lifesaving efforts with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.