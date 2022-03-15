60+ firefighters from across the globe are heading to Ukraine to help with the fight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local firefighter heroes are to put their lives on the line again, but in Ukraine. More than 60 firefighters from across the United States, Mexico, and Europe are heading to Ukraine to help with the fight.

Eric Hille, Engineer at San Miguel Fire and Rescue, started a U.S/Mexico Firefighters United, to assist fire departments in Mexico get the Training and much needed equipment they need to provide fire & emergency services in Mexico.

The purpose for what we are trying to do for Ukraine’s firefighters is to get them the much needed firefighting, rescue equipment, and tools they need to assist with them performing their duties o f protecting their communities as we do here in the United States.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Eric about what they expect to do when they get to Ukraine and how they will help.