60 million gallons of waste per day continues to flow from Mexico into San Diego’s ocean

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Each day 60 million gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico is being dumped into the United States.

The problem has been going on for decades, and it has never been worse than it is right now.

“One billion gallons last month alone. One billion gallons of raw sewage in March. It’s the worst it’s ever been and the Government of Mexico is lying to us while the U.S. Government doesn’t care,” says Mayor Serge Dedina of Imperial Beach.