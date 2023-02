60% of homeless receiving assistance remain on the street in California, state reports





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent report by the state, the first of its kind, showed California has spent over $10 billion on homelessness in the last three years.

Of those assisted, 40% became house. This means that 60% remained unhoused or the state lost track of their whereabouts.

Many state leaders and constituents alike are upset by these discouraging statistics.

