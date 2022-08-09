600 people in Tierrasanta on boil water order after major water line break





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage following a large water transmission line break over the weekend.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman trekked to Tierrasanta where water bottles were being passed out at a local rec center.

Roughly 600 residents in the Tierrasanta area are on a boil water order as crews work to repair the damaged water line.

Residents in Bay Park, Clairmont, Kearny Mesa and Linda Vista are being asked to use water sparingly and for only critical needs like cooking and drinking.

Full service is expected to resume Aug. 12.