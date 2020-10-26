60,000 in Orange County to evacuate after blaze grows

SILVERADO (KUSI) – Amid red-flag conditions brought on by gusting winds and dangerously low humidity, a wildfire raced across terrain in the Santiago Canyon area Monday, forcing evacuations of 60,000 people in the Orchard Hills area, threatening structures and blocking key roadways.

The blaze erupted at 6:47 a.m. in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, and within an hour it had scorched roughly 50 acres. The fire exploded to more than 2,000 acres with no containment by 10:45 a.m.

Winds were compromising the aerial firefighting effort, with all aircraft grounded by mid-morning due to gusts that rendered water drops ineffective, while also making flying treacherous for pilots.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the Orchard Hills community north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road. The evacuation order affected roughly 20,000 homes and 60,000 residents, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies. Schools in the area were also evacuated, Davies added.

Kelsey Brewer and her three roommates decided to leave their townhouse before the evacuation order came in. The question was where to go in the pandemic. They decided on the home of her girlfriend’s mother, who has ample space and lives alone.

“We literally talked about it this morning,” Brewer said, adding that she feels lucky to have a safe place to go. “We can only imagine how screwed everyone else feels. There’s nowhere you can go to feel safe.”

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Road closures for #SilveradoFire:

•Portolla from 241 to Jamboree

•241 from the 133 to Santiago

•Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241 pic.twitter.com/s7Gg1wjAvO — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020