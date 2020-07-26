603 new COVID-19 cases, the 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 5.8%

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 603 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths, raising the region’s totals to 26,701 cases and 533 deaths.

Officials said Saturday five men and four women died between July 11 and July 24 and their ages ranged from 60 to 93. All but one had underlying medical conditions.

The county reported a record 16,429 diagnostic tests Friday, 4% of which returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 5.8%. The target set by California is less than 8%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 9,406.

Of the total positive cases, 2,364 — or 8.9% — required hospitalization and 606 — or 2.3% — were admitted to an intensive care unit.

One new community setting outbreak was reported Friday in a business. In the past seven days, 11 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks is above the trigger of seven or more in seven days. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

Cal State San Marcos sent an advisory to students and staff Thursday evening notifying them that two employees who were working on campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

“One individual was last on campus on July 16 and the other individual on July 17,” the advisory said. “Both are in self-isolation following public health protocols, as are people with whom they have had close personal contact.”