60K to travel in and out of San Diego International Airport over Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KUSI) – About 60,000 people are projected to be coming and going from the San Diego International Airport over Thanksgiving weekend, the agency reported.

Sabrina LoPiccolo, Senior Communications Specialist at the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how travelers can prepare themselves.

LoPiccolo emphasized making sure you know the airport and airlines’ requirements before you go as well as any requirements for your destination.

Bring your mask as there is a mandate for mask-wearing both inside the airport and on the planes, LoPiccolo noted.

Some destinations also have COVID-19 vaccine mandates and testing requirements, she added.