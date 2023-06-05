60th annual Miss El Cajon pageant to be held July 21, 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 60th annual Miss El Cajon Pageant is happening July 21st.

Women with this title will not only gain a scholarship but will also have the opportunity to meet and make connections that will last a life time.

Pageant organizers are looking for women between the ages of 12 and 22 to compete for this year’s title.

To be eligible, you must live, work or attend school in the El Cajon or Rancho San Diego area.

Miss El Cajon, Vanessa Hanna, discussed the honor and this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.