Michael Curran reacts to San Francisco issues vaccine mandate





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues. Mayor London Breed said Thursday that it’s needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall.

The mandate is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one dose for indoor activities. San Francisco’s rule takes effect Aug. 20.

The mandate doesn’t apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.

Michael Curran, Attorney joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the decision.