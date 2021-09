645 Squad Club to present inaugural car show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

The 645 Squad Club will present its first car show Saturday, September 4th. The event is free to the public and will be located at 5902 Kearny Villa Road, San Diego, CA 92123. CHP Officer and club member Sal Castro spoke with KUSI’S Jason Austell about the upcoming event.