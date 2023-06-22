65-year-old woman stabbed to death at City Heights Park identified





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman who was stabbed to death at Central Avenue Mini Park in City Heights was identified Thursday as a 65-year-old San Diego resident.

Chi Thi Kim Cao, a Vietnamese woman, was identified as the stabbing victim, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

On Monday, police arrested Siliveinusi Patafalai Hamala, 23, at his residence in the 3000 block of 39th Street and booked him into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, Shebloski said.

Cao was exercising at the mini park when Hamala allegedly attacked her shortly before 8:30 a.m., according the lieutenant. She died at the scene from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

It was unclear what motivated the deadly violence, which apparently erupted without provocation or warning, according to police.

“There is no indication there was an altercation before the (woman) was attacked or that she was targeted for a specific reason,” Shebloski said.

Anyone with additional information about this stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous callers can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.