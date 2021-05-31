68-year-old, Mike Rouse ran 31 miles every day in May to honor the legacies of 31 fallen service members

CORONADO, CA (KUSI)-

68-year-old, Mike Rouse has been running 31 miles every day in May to honor the legacies of 31 fallen service members. That’s a total of 217 miles a week and 961 for the month.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Coronado as Rouse completed his final 31-miles this Memorial Day. He ran with a big group of Navy SEALs and friends. Rouse said, “The lives of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, will never be forgotten.”

He ran to honor the 31 military heroes who gave their lives on August 6, 2011 in honor of his friend, Petty Officer Jon T. Tumilson, who was aboard the military helicopter “Extortion 17” that was shot down in Afghanistan. His last 31 miles were dedicated to his closest friend, “JT’.

This year he partnered with the boot campaign to raise money for Military Appreciation Month.

