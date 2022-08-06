68th annual Balboa Park 8 Miler to take place Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s San Diego’s oldest race, The Balboa Park 8 Miler is set to take place Saturday morning, with thousands of runners already signed up.

Coach Paul Greer, San Diego Track Club, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the run.

Started by San Diego Track Club in 1955, the Balboa Park 8 Miler is San Diego’s oldest race. More than 2,000 runners have signed up for the event that starts and finishes in Pan American Plaza adjacent to the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

Saturday, August 6

7:00AM

Race Website: https://www.balboapark8miler.com

San Diego Track Club: https://sandiegotrackclub.org

Social: @sandiegotrackclub