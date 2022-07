69th annual Over The Line World Championship kicks off at Fiesta Island

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club to Host Sixty Ninth Annual Over-the-Line World Championships at Fiesta Island on July 9th-10th and 16th-17th. The experience at OTL is unlike any other and people were excited to have the games back in full force!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at day two of the first weekend and captured some of the early morning fun!