6th Annual San Diego Book Crawl returning Saturday, April 29





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, the 6th Annual San Diego Book Crawl will take place across 13 independent bookstores.

Readers can win prizes by collecting stamps at 10 of the 13 locations. The crawl will span from Coronado to Del Mar.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Scott Ehrig-Burgess of the Library Foundation San Diego to discuss the event.