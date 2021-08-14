7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 227 killed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s civil protection agency says at least 227 people have been killed and hundreds are injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the island nation.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry says he’s rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the U.S effort to help Haiti.

The impoverished country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes.