7 California district attorneys to announce surging DUI-related fatalities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the rising fatal DUI-related crashes, seven California district attorneys will meet virtually Wednesday to discuss the impact these deaths are having on their jurisdictions, as well as resources to assist victims and prevent future DUI incidents.

District attorneys from Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado, Placer, Fresno, Kern, and San Diego will be present at the meeting along with MADD Victim Services Specialist Rhonda Campbell.

The meeting will be open only to expected attendees and credentialed media only.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will of course take part in the meeting.

Stephan herself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the rise in DUI-related deaths and the upcoming meeting.

Stephan distinguished that the numbers of DUI-related deaths in the state are higher now than in the last two decades.

“It’s really a significant threat to our community,” Stephan said.