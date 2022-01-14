7 San Diego kids get nominated for McDonald’s All American team

2 boys and 7 girls from here in San Diego were added as nominees to the McDonald’s All American team among a prestigious 760 individuals nationwide.

BOYS TEAM:
Devon Arlington / San Marcos

Cameron Marshall / Patrick Henry

GIRLS TEAM:
Renee Chong / The Bishop’s School
Angie Robles / The Bishop’s School
Isuneh ‘Ice’ Brady / Cathedral Catholic
Taryn Johnson / Cathedral Catholic
Itzel ‘Izzy’ Navarro / Cathedral Catholic

They will find out if they made the team on Tuesday January 25th at noon PT on ESPN.

