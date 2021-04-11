7-year-old drummer and dad start band as COVID-19 home-school project

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – What began as a COVID home-schooling project turned into a band for both Ava Maturo, 7-year-old drummer, and Guy Maturo, her dad and bass player.

Both Ava and Maturo agreed that while school was closed, they would both take up learning to play their instruments better.

Guy taught Ava the drums while he learned to better play bass guitar.

He then contacted long-time friend and musician Mike Sierras, who gladly accepted to join their band, becoming the band’s “plus one.”

Thus, “Clone Plus 1,” the band, was born.

To watch their music video, click here.

They are currently getting ready to shoot their second video in a couple weeks.