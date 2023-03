7,500 San Diegans expected to attend St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For St. Patty’s Day, Ocean Beach is holding the St. Patty’s O’Beach Party on Newport Ave.

Over 7,500 people are expected to attend. The event will feature bands, boos, games and food.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis will go live on location to showcase the event.