77-year-old woman dead after being struck by a car in Lakeside





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A 77-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Lakeside.

The victim was struck by a Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old man that was traveling north on Pino Drive at Lindo Lane, near the Lindo Park Elementary School at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A child was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The CHP did not release her age.

The victim was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver and child passenger were uninjured and remained at the scene.

The CHP was investigating the accident.