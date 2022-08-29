7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge supports veterans with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday Aug. 29 is the 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, a golfing event that will benefit the nonprofit corporation Operation Game On.

Their mission is to provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. All proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.

The OGO 15″ Cup Challenge will take place on the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club driving range, and every hole-in-one wins cash.

There will be unlimited food and drinks for all participants and spectators, for whom fees apply.