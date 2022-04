80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March.

The City of Poway commemorated this 80th anniversary with an event held at the Poway Veterans Park located at 14134 Midland Rd. on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Mayor of Poway Steve Vaus joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the March and the event.