81-year-old grandfather graduates from SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – James Marino has waited more than 50 years to earn his bachelor’s degree.

At the end of the spring 2021 semester, the octogenarian earned his earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Arts and Sciences with a major in Television, Film, New Media Critical Studies from San Diego State University.

He has spent his career in video production but for years has wanted to finish his college diploma.

His college career saga began at SDSU in 1958 and he dropped out following the hit record and tour of his rock and roll band, “The Strangers,” in which he played drums.

Marino then attended San Diego City College in the 1960s, dropped out, then circled back to SDSU in 1964, and dropped out again.

He started his own company, Frontline Film and Video Production, to support his family.

Marino and his daughter, Monette Marino, who also graduated from SDSU, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to detail his story.